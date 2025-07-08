Hapur (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulabo Devi and another person sustained minor injuries when her convoy ended in a pile-up here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in the afternoon near the Chhijarsi toll plaza in Hapur, they said.

Also Read | Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Reiterate Their Faith in Air India After AI 171 Crash As Both Travel to London To Attend Wimbledon 2025; Call It 'Best Inflight Service'.

According to officials, the convoy was en route from Delhi to Amroha, when sudden braking of some vehicles in front led to a pile-up.

"Three vehicles in front stopped abruptly, causing the escort vehicle and the minister's car to crash into them. Gulabo Devi sustained minor injuries in the accident," an official said.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? Centre Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Digital Army.

The minister was transferred to Rama Hospital in another vehicle. Police said they have taken the drivers responsible into custody.

Following the incident, Hapur District Magistrate Abhishek Pandey and Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh visited the spot. They also checked on the minister's condition and ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident.

"Minister Gulabo Devi is out of danger and was discharged after medical treatment. The convoy later resumed its journey to Amroha," Pandey said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)