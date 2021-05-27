Lucknow, May 26 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday accused Uttar Pradesh Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi of indulging in corruption and making huge "property" using his clout.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said he will lodge a complaint in this regard with the state's Lokayukta.

Reacting to the allegations levelled on him, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said that he is ready for any type of probe.

Speaking to reporters, Singh also said, "After Satish Dwivedi became minister, he made huge property, and started buying land.”

“I want to ask Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that how a minister who is neck deep in corruption is still continuing," he said

Singh alleged that the minister used his clout to buy land worth crores of rupees in his mother's name for a few lakhs.

He also sought to know how Dwivedi's income increased suddenly after becoming minister.

The AAP leader said that soon he would meet the UP Lokayukta and complain about corruption.

Satish Dwivedi, while reacting to the allegations, told PTI, "I and my wife are professors for the past 20 years, and have bought land using our income. If the income tax department or any other department serves a notice, I am ready for any probe."

Attacking the minister over his brother Arun Dwivedi's appointment as assistant professor at Siddharth University under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota, Singh said as soon as the truth was revealed, the minister made his brother resign.

"This act of corruption ('farjiwaarhaa') took place under the influence of the Basic Education minister, hence the chief minister should sack him," Singh said.

He also said that the sub-divisional magistrate who issued the EWS certificate (to Arun Dwivedi), and the vice-chancellor who accepted the two-year-old certificate should be sent to jail.

To this allegation, Satish Dwivedi said that his brother is not a partner in his properties, and the ambit of criteria of the EWS is very large.

"People generally believe that this certificate (EWS) is given to the poor. The rule is that a person earning upto Rs 8 lakh are also eligible for the EWS certificate. I had no role in the appointment of my brother, and I am ready to face any probe in this matter," he said.

