Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna conducted a surprise inspection of four Municipal Corporation wards in Lucknow on Saturday, expressing strong displeasure over poor sanitation conditions in the city.

The minister directed officials to take immediate corrective measures and warned of strict action against those found negligent, including salary deductions.

During the inspection, Khanna found clogged drains and piles of garbage in several areas. He reprimanded the concerned officials on the spot and ordered them to improve cleanliness standards without delay.

Speaking to ANI after the inspection, Suresh Khanna said, "Today, I visited four to five wards. Our first stop was Ghanta Ghar Park in Lakshmi Bai ward, where large encroachments turned the road into a dumping ground. I ordered it cleaned within 15 days... Next, we went to Daliganj Nagar ward, where the drain hasn't been cleaned for months, and the water system is inadequate... The councillor and cleaning staff have been directed to ensure regular cleaning..."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that special attention should be paid to cleanliness in the city's neighbourhoods.

The Chief Minister had participated in a program organised for the inauguration of Kalyan Mandapam in the newly created ward Surajkund of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation.

The CM spoke on the issue of climate change, saying that all individuals needed to plant one tree, further stating that there was an urgent need to work on rejuvenating rivers.

"Gorakhpur will not be divided into two parts during the rainy season this year. Corporators should ensure special attention is given to cleanliness in their respective neighbourhoods. When climate change occurs, it does not affect just one individual, but the entire society. Therefore, everyone must plant at least one tree. Rivers are disappearing, and to avoid a severe water crisis, we must work on rejuvenating the rivers. Trees should be planted along both banks of rivers. Planting a tree is part of our duty toward Mother Nature," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

