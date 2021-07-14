Noida, Jul 14 (PTI) A group of people broke open a bank ATM in Greater Noida's Bilaspur area early on Wednesday and decamped with around Rs 17 lakh cash, police said.

Following the incident, the in-charge of a police outpost has been suspended for alleged laxity in carrying out his duty, they said.

"The miscreants struck at the Punjab National Bank's ATM around 3 am, broke it open and fled with the cash," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

He said multiple police teams, including forensic experts and crime branch officials, have been involved in the case to ascertain the identity of the miscreants and arrest them.

Police officials have pegged the amount of cash robbed from the ATM to around Rs 17 lakh.

Later in the day, Bilaspur outpost in-charge sub-inspector Ajit Singh was shunted out and suspended for laxity in duty, a police spokesperson said.

