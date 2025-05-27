New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A civil society group comprising eminent Muslims has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over an incident of a mob attack on meat traders in Aligarh and requested him to issue directives to provide legal and judicial redressal to the victims.

The letter, signed by former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Zamir Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, industrialist Saeed Shervani and Commissioner of Customs (retired) Syed Mahmood Akhter, expressed deep anguish and concern regarding the deeply-disturbing incident of mob attack that occurred in Aligarh on May 24.

Four persons, including a meat trader, a driver and a helper of a vehicle, were severely thrashed by the mob on suspicion of transporting prohibited cattle meat.

The attackers linked to a right-wing group intercepted the vehicle, set it ablaze and attempted to lynch its four occupants. The victims were later rescued by police personnel.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident. They were arrested from a spot near the Barotha Canal Bridge in Harduaganj town of Aligarh.

"At this critical hour, when India is projecting a unified commitment towards communal harmony, countering terrorism -- not only being perpetuated by its neighbour but also within the country -- such incidents are a blot on all efforts towards peace and harmony," said the May 26 letter, written by the eminent Muslims under the head of "Citizens for Fraternity".

"These have occurred too many times, often encouraged by inadequate police action. The enemies of the nation do take advantage of such communal hatred and social division to create divisive mayhem within the country which can be extremely alarming," it said.

As reported by some television channels, it has been learnt that an FIR has been lodged by the police station concerned, the letter said, requesting the chief minister to ensure that the tenets of law and justice be taken to their logical conclusion, without yielding to pressures of any kind.

"You are requested to kindly direct the concerned authorities, and issue directions to conclusively provide legal, judicial, affirmative redressal to the victims who are currently in critical conditions in the hospital, while simultaneously ensuring that such incidents are never repeated in future," the letter said.

The three men arrested on Sunday evening have been identified as Vijay Bajrangi, Vijay Kumar Gupta and Lavkush, it added.

The four injured men -- Akeel (35), Nadeem (32), Akil (43) and Arbaaj (38) -- are undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital.

Two of the admitted victims have internal head injuries and remain in a critical condition, hospital officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)