Fatehpur, Sep 30 (PTI) A mother-daughter duo was killed after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a truck here on Friday, police said.

SHO Of Kotwali police station Amit Kumar Mishra said the accident took place at around 3 pm on the national highway when Santosh Kumar was taking his sister Pooja (25) and her daughter Anshika (3) to her in-laws' place, and the motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck from behind.

Also Read | 5G in India: Case Studies by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea To Be Unveiled by PM Narendra Modi.

Pooja and Anshika fell due to the impact of the collision and were rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Santosh got minor injuries.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Girl on Way to Garba Venue Molested by Youth in Gandhinagar.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that the truck driver fled away with the truck.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)