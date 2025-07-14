Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) said on Monday that a sharpshooter, associated with the gang of Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was killed in an encounter in Muzaffarnagar.

Shahrukh Pathan had opened fire on the police, before being gunned down in retaliatory fire, the STF of UP police said.

The STF recovered a 9 mm country-made pistol, more than 60 rounds of cartridges and one car from the encounter site, police said.

According to the police, more than a dozen cases were registered against Shahrukh Pathan.

Earlier on May 29, a notorious criminal, wanted in several cases and an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was killed in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and the Delhi Police Special Cell in the Thana Kotwali area, Hapur.

According to the officials, the criminal has been identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad.

Kumar was wanted in a murder and MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case of Thana Farsh Bazar in Delhi. The wanted accused Naveen was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is a sharpshooter, the officials said.

As per the officials, twenty cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and MCOCA, were registered against him in Delhi and UP, and he had been sentenced by the court in two cases in Delhi. (ANI)

