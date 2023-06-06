Pilibhit (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) Muslim community members in the Puranpur area here on Monday demanded action against two youths for allegedly trying to disturb communal harmony by posting objectionable remarks about Islam on social media.

Police said the matter is being investigated.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Muslims arrived at Puranpur Kotwali police station here to file a complaint against two youths for posting a video on social media using abusive language against the community and Islam in an attempt to incite religious sentiments and disturb mutual brotherhood.

The matter is under investigation and action will be taken on the basis of the facts that come to the fore, Station House Officer Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said.

Arman, who was at the police station, said the accused have in the past too made objectionable remarks against Muslims.

