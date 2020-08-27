Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) Seventy-two more people, including four inmates of the district jail and three staff members of the district women hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 515, officials said.

Thirty-one patients also recovered from the disease, they said.

Test reports of 321 samples were received and 72 of them came back positive, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.

She said 31 more patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 1,257.

In view of the rising cases in Muzaffarnagar, the district authorities are planning to build another COVID-19 hospital, according to the officials.

Currently, the district has only one 400-bed COVID-19 hospital at Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begrajpur.

