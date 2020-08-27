Patna, August 27: The Bihar Police on Thursday constituted a panel to review the functioning and performance of policemen above 50 years of age on the 9th of every month at the headquarters level. The new development comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2020.

Under the new initiative, the panel will evaluate the functioning and performance of policemen who have crossed 50 years of age. Policemen -- from constable to DSP level -- will be evaluated by the panel and might be asked to opt for voluntary retirement if found unfit for the job. Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Posts Online at bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Vacancy, Important Dates

Here's the circular issued by the Bihar Police:

Bihar Police constitutes a panel to review the functioning & performance of policemen above 50 years of age on the 9th of every month at the headquarters level. Letter issued to SP & Rail SP of all districts, asking them to send a list of such policemen. pic.twitter.com/3MoSqt5FSm — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

In the letter, the Bihar Police Headquarter has asked all the districts SPs and Rail SPs to send the names of such police officers whose functioning and performances are not appropriate. Also, the evaluation will take place on the 9th of every month.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police Association Chairman Mrityunjay Singh had written a letter to DGP on a proposed performance review of policemen above 50 years of age. In the letter, he had said, "At this age, family accountability of workers increases considerably. Due to such action, there's a lot of resentment and fear."

