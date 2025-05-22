New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported gang rape of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

NCW informed on Thursday that the Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the DGP of the Uttar Pradesh and seeked a fair and time-bound investigation of the crime. It further requested an immediate support in terms of medical and psychological for the victim.

NCW demanded compensation as per to the relevant section of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Act and detailed report on the action taken within three days.

In a post on X, NCW said, "NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported gang rape of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as per a media report. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the DGP, Uttar Pradesh, seeking a fair and time-bound investigation, immediate medical and psychological support for the survivor, and compensation under Section 396 of the BNSS Act. A detailed action-taken report has been sought within 3 days."

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped in broad daylight in Sultanpur on May 17 by three youths, including a minor, when she was on her way to school.

The police arrested two accused and detained the third. The arrested accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days and the minor was sent to juvenile home, Police officials said. (ANI)

