Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 26 (PTI) The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Monday sealed a newly constructed mosque in the Bhopa area that was allegedly built without required permission, officials said.

Two members of the mosque management, including its mutawalli (caretaker) have been arrested in the case, they said.

Also Read | 'Pakistan's Airbases Still in ICU': PM Narendra Modi Says Operation Sindoor Is a Mission to Protect Humanity, End Terrorism.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters that upon receiving information, police and administrative officials reached Morna village and sealed the mosque, which had been constructed "without permission."

He said a case has been registered against the mosque's caretaker, Nizamuddin, and the landowner, Yunus. Both have been arrested.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: 4 Dead, 2 Injured as Car Crashes Into Tree on Sadulshahar-Hanumangarh Highway in Sriganganagar District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)