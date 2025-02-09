Passengers throng at a railway station during the ongoing 'MahaKumbh', in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): A large number of devotees continue to arrive in Prayagraj for the holy dip at the Sangam. It has been 26 days since the start of the Maha Kumbh, and over 420 million devotees have taken a sacred dip at the holy Sangam so far.

The number of pilgrims arriving from across the country and abroad continues to rise each day.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP’s Vote Share in Polls Rises by 13%, AAP Sees 10% Decline.

In light of the increasing crowd, the Prayagraj Railway has decided to extend the one-way plan at the station until further notice.

To ensure smooth and safe rail travel, separate entry and exit routes have been designated for pilgrims at the railway station premises.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 80% of Total Candidates, Including 67 Congress Leaders, Lose Deposits; Check Here.

The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, continues to witness an ever-growing number of devotees.

Even after the major Amrit Snans, the number of pilgrims arriving for the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam is increasing daily.

Given the rising crowd, the Prayagraj Railway Division has announced that the one-way plan will remain in effect until further notice.

According to Amit Singh, PRO of the Railway Division, this decision has been taken to ensure the safe and smooth journey of pilgrims.

As per the special plan, similar to the arrangements made during the main bathing festivals, passenger entry at Prayagraj Junction will only be allowed from the city side at Platform No. 1, while the exit will be through the Civil Lines side, at Platforms No. 6 and 10.

PRO Amit Singh further stated that pilgrims will be allowed to access the platforms only through color-coded tickets and designated shelter areas.

The color-coded shelters have been assigned based on the passengers' destination stations.

These shelters are equipped with temporary ticket counters, toilets, and resting facilities for the pilgrims. Additionally, reserved ticket holders will be allowed entry into the station through Gate No. 5.

The Prayagraj Railway has urged pilgrims to arrive well in advance of their train's scheduled departure time to ensure smooth and safe travel.

Furthermore, in coordination with civil police, local taxi, auto, and e-rickshaw drivers have been requested to drop passengers at the railway station according to the one-way plan, helping to prevent traffic congestion and stampedes within the station premises. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)