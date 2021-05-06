Etah (UP), May 5 (PTI) Local BJP leaders staged a sit in here on Wednesday accusing the district administration of allegedly colluding with the Samajwadi Party in the panchayat elections to defeat the candidate backed by the saffron party.

"The district administration colluded with the Samajwadi Party and hatched a conspiracy to defeat a BJP candidate,” BJP's district president Sandeep Jain claimed.

“In ward number 10, the district administration intentionally got the BJP candidate Gajendra Pal Dhangar defeated. At the time of counting, the BJP candidate had 68 votes, but seven votes went missing. As a result, there were 61 votes, and he got defeated," Jain alleged.

He also claimed that the winner was declared elected and given a certificate even before the counting process was over.

The BJP leaders are sitting on an indefinite 'dharna' demanding that District Magistrate Vibha Chahal rectify her mistake.

When contacted, Chahal said as far as allegations of missing ballot papers are concerned, ADM (administration) and Chief Development Officer Ajay Kumar are re-examining the table-wise lists.

