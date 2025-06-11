Jaunpur (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) A party worker reportedly slapped Mahendra Rajbhar, national president of the Suheldev Swabhiman Party (SSP), repeatedly soon after garlanding the latter on stage during a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.

After a video of the assault went viral on social media, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the incident as "another example of atrocities and insult" on PDA, alleging the BJP's complicity in it.

Yadav uses the abbreviation PDA for ‘pichde' (backward classes), Dalits, and ‘alpsankhyak' (minorities).

The incident took place at Ashapur village under the Jalalpur police station limits during a function held on the occasion of Maharaja Suheldev's victory day.

The event was organised to perform 'bhoomi pujan' for installing a statue of the revered Rajbhar icon in the Rajbhar-dominated Zafarabad Assembly constituency. Mahendra Rajbhar, a native of Mau district, was the chief guest at the event.

To the audience's shock, Brijesh Rajbhar, a party worker, first garlanded Mahendra Rajbhar and then slapped him multiple times in full public view, causing chaos at the event.

Following the assault, Mahendra Rajbhar accused Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar of orchestrating the attack.

However, no statement has yet been issued by Om Prakash Rajbhar or the SBSP in response to the acquisition.

After the incident, Mahendra Rajbhar left the venue and filed a complaint at the Jalalpur police station, naming Brijesh Rajbhar.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that Brijesh Rajbhar met Om Prakash Rajbhar four to five days before the event and that the attack was planned under the latter's direction.

"Brijesh was once a worker in my party, but he currently holds no official position. I don't know how or why he came to the event or who invited him. There is no internal dispute in the party or any financial disagreement," Mahendra Rajbhar said, adding that though many people were present at the event, Brijesh Rajbhar was the one who attacked him.

Confirming that Mahendra Rajbhar has lodged a complaint, Jalalpur SHO Triveni Singh said the viral video of the incident was under review as part of the investigation.

Reacting to the incident, Akhilesh Yadav alleged BJP's complicity in the attack, which he termed another example of growing atrocities on PDA.

“The violent attack on senior leader Mahendra Rajbhar is yet another condemnable example of the growing insults and atrocities faced by the PDA society under BJP rule," Yadav posted in Hindi on X.

"If the BJP thinks it can sustain its divisive politics by breaking communities from within, it is gravely mistaken. If the BJP is not complicit in this attack, the assailant must be immediately arrested and punished for his actions," Yadav said.

"Violence is a manifestation of desperation. The BJP should remember that such acts will not demoralise the PDA but strengthen its resolve further. Long live the Constitution, long live the PDA,” he added.

Mahendra Rajbhar was previously associated with the SBSP and served as its national vice-president before parting ways ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections to form his own party.

He had accused Om Prakash Rajbhar of deviating from the party's mission and prioritising personal financial gains.

In the current Uttar Pradesh Assembly, SBSP's Jagdish Narayan Rai represents Zafarabad. He won the 2022 election as part of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

