Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A group of people on Sunday staged a protest over the death of a 50-year-old man under mysterious circumstances in the Kandhla area of Shamli district, police said.

The family members of the man, Ombir, alleged that he died after being beaten by four policemen when they raided their house.

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said an enquiry has been ordered to find the reason behind the death of the man.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Security has been beefed up in the area as a precautionary measure, police said.

