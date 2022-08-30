Saharanpur (UP) Aug 30 (PTI) A sudden gush of water due to heavy rain in the Shivalik hills left many devotees stranded for sometime near Maa Shakambari Devi temple here and several parked vehicles partially submerged, an official said on Tuesday.

On getting information about the flooding on Monday, the district authorities brought the pilgrims to a safer place and also towed the vehicles to safety.

Also Read | KT Rama Rao Tests Positive for COVID-19; Telangana Minister Contracts Coronavirus for Second Time.

The water current swept away a bus and few vehicles of the pilgrims that were later towed to safety, Suraj Rai, Superintendent of Police (rural) told PTI.

The vehicles, parked near the temple, were unoccupied at the time of the incident, Rai said, adding that the rescue operations ended on Monday evening.

Also Read | No Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru As Supreme Court Refuses Permission.

Siddhpeeth Shri Shakumbhari Devi Temple is an important and ancient Hindu temple situated in the Shivalik hills in Behat tehsil, about 40 km from Saharanpur district headquarters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)