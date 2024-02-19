Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and toured the exhibition being held on the sidelines of Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0, on Monday, to get an insight into the progress of major development projects across various sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other dignitaries were present with him during the visit.

At the textiles pavilion of ALT Swantex, the PM examined presentations on apparel and leather techniques, gaining an understanding of Uttar Pradesh's advancements in the leather and textile sectors.

He also explored the growing landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country and Uttar Pradesh at the ETH AI Centre.

Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a significant hub for AI development. In light of this, there are proposals to establish an AI City in Lucknow. Additionally, the exhibition featured stalls showcasing advancements in the robotics sector.

Visitors, including the general public, had the opportunity to learn about technologies such as Advanced Industrial Robotic Arms and Droids Robotics.

At the defence sector pavilion, the Prime Minister was briefed on Uttar Pradesh's advancements through replicas of defence equipment and a functional prototype of the Advanced Bulletproof Military Vehicle.

The exhibition also featured displays highlighting Uttar Pradesh's advancements in tourism, clean energy, and infrastructure sectors, including 3D replica models of the Shri Ram Temple and the entrance gate of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which earned visitors' appreciation.

Mohit Sharma, Business Strategy Lead at HCL Software Noida, said that the UP government will establish AI development centers in Lucknow and Noida.

"It will be built at the Gautam Buddha University of Greno, UP. The company will provide AI solutions and promote awareness of AI applications in sectors such as agriculture, education, and health. These centers will focus on developing technology solutions and driving AI skilling programmes, including AI training for government officers and employees in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Varun Duggal, Senior Manager of Business Development at Adani Defence and Aerospace, revealed details about projects under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, particularly the inauguration of South Asia's largest ammunition facility by CM Yogi Adityanath on February 26.

Spread over 100 acres, this will be a unique plant capable of producing 400 rounds of ammunition per minute (small calibre).

The ammunition manufacturing facility will operate on a large scale, facilitating the production of medium- and large-caliber rounds as well.

This plant will be entirely powered by green energy, ensuring environmentally sustainable operations. (ANI)

