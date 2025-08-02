Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enquired about the flood situation in Varanasi from the Divisional Commissioner and District Magistrate of Varanasi.

During his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, he also sought information about the preparedness as well as relief operations to assist people in the city.

PM Modi also enquired about the arrangements for the flood-affected people in the relief camps and the people who took shelter in different places. He emphasised that people who are affected should get all possible support from the local administration.

Varanasi is witnessing a flood situation due to heavy rainfall.

Earlier today, the water level of the River Ganga increased, and the floodwater entered several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Varanasi for August 2-4.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring an amount of more than Rs 20,500 crores into the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers.

With the 20th instalment, the total disbursement under the scheme since its inception has surpassed Rs 3.90 lakh crore.

He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

PM Modi inaugurated the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi-Bhadohi road and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar road, as well as the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura Road.

He laid the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others and Railway Overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over Rs 880 crore. (ANI)

