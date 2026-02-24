Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police have arrested one accused in connection with the harassment of a woman doctor near All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital in Gorakhpur on the night of February 22.

According to the complaint, three youths allegedly made lewd remarks at the woman while she was leaving Orion Mall and later molested her near the hospital gate. When she protested, the accused allegedly abused her and threatened to kill her.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 74, 296(a), 351(3), and 352.

As per police, Suraj Gupta and Amrit Vishwakarma were arrested on February 23, while another accused Aditya Rao, remained absconding.

The accused son of Satyendra Rao, resident of Rampur Khas, Deoria District was arrested today.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the alleged molestation of a female doctor from Nagaland posted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur, saying racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be sensationalised and forgotten repeatedly. He called the incident "deeply shameful" and urged authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrators.

In his X post, Sangma said, "Racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be a headline, sensationalised, forgotten and revived every time a fresh incident appears. The racial and sexual abuse of a resident Doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Nagaland is deeply shameful."

"Outraging a woman's modesty is not what a civilised nation should tolerate. They are your sisters and daughters, too. Urge the authorities to take stringent actions against the perpetrators," he added. The incident occurred on Sunday, February 22, at around 8 pm under the jurisdiction of the AIIMS Police Station area in Gorakhpur.

According to police, the doctor was allegedly chased for nearly one and a half kilometres and molested while she was returning from Orion Mall in Mohaddipur. Two accused have been arrested in connection with the alleged molestation of a female doctor from Nagaland posted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur, police said. The complainant, a resident of Nagaland and associated with the Naga doctors' body NAFORD, lodged a complaint with the police.

The organisation of doctors from Nagaland also wrote to the Chief Minister through a post on X, demanding strict action against the accused. SP City Abhinav Tyagi said, "On the night of 22nd February, the AIIMS police station in Gorakhpur district received information that a female doctor working at AIIMS was harassed by some young men on motorcycles. A case was registered under the relevant sections in this matter. Two accused in this incident have been taken into custody, and the motorcycle used in the incident has also been seized. Further legal action has been initiated". (ANI)

