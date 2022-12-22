Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Police have arrested five persons, including two women, and recovered contraband drugs worth Rs 1.4 crore from them in the Myopur police station area, an official said on Thursday.

"We intercepted some drug peddlers and recovered 1.4 kg of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.4 crore on Wednesday," Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Singh told reporters.

"The arrested accused are native of Sonbhadra and Bihar. They were involved in drug pedalling racket in UP and adjoining states," said the SP.

The accused were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to prison in judicial custody.

