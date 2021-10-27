Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police has booked seven people in a total of five districts and taken four people in custody for allegedly raising Pro-Pak slogans or celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup match that took place on October 24, the Chief Minister Office informed on Wednesday.

Notably, on Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted a purported video, claiming that the victory of Pakistan against India in Sunday's T20 World Cup match was celebrated and anti-India slogans were raised in Kashmir during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets and none of the Men in Blue bowlers were able to leave an impact as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the bowling to the cleaners. (ANI)

