Fatehpur (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A 45-year-old policeman was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a truck near Amaav village on the Kanpur-Allahabad National Highway on Wednesday, police said.

Constable Amit Singh Chauhan was headed to his native village Garhi when the accident took place in Khaga Kotwali Police Station area, SHO R K Singh said.

Chauhan was posted in Allahabad, the SHO said, adding that the truck has been seized and its driver arrested.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, he added.

