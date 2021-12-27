New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Taking forward the party's women outreach programme ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" programme in Firozabad on Wednesday.

Congress has chalked out the 100 days' action plan for the "Adhi Abadi" ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. As part of this, the party commenced a big public relations campaign to reach out to four crore women voters in the state. A brigade of around 8,000 woman volunteers has been assigned for the task with the slogan "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon". As many as 150 professionals are working on this campaign. The brigade will reach about 2 lakh women daily and convey the promises of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to them.

On Sunday, thousands of women in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi participated in a marathon race organised by Congress.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had addressed Women Town Halls in Raibareli and Chitrakoot earlier this month. The party has planned to organise 100 such town halls that are special dialogue meetings across the state.

Congress has already announced that 40 per cent of tickets will be given to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Gandhi rolled out a 'women's manifesto' with a bunch of promises.According to Congress strategists, about 60 per cent of the women voters are in the age group of 18 to 35. The party has a special eye on this 60 per cent youth.

Congress is focusing on 100 seats out of the total 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, a target has been set to contact every woman 10 times in these seats.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

