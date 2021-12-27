Pune, December 27: A shocking case of murder has come to light from Pune where a 20-year-old youth died after being attacked by three men with sharp weapons in broad daylight in Karvenagar. The incident took place on Sunday evening. The Alankar police have detained 3 men in connection with the murder. Police said that the incident is a fallout of past enmity.

As per the report published in TOI, The deceased has been identified as Anil Jadhav, a resident of the Dahanukar Colony in Kothrud. Jadhav had gone to drop his sister at a food joint where she works on his motorcycle. He was intercepted by 3 men who attacked him with sharp weapons. After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the on-duty doctors. Maharashtra Shocker: Youth Arrested For Stabbing Co-Worker To Death After Getting Drunk.

Reportedly, the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. With help of the CCTV footage police were able to reach the culprits. During the initial investigation, it was found that Jadhav had beaten up two of the detainees some days ago. This is an act of revenge, said the police. The three accused have been booked under the charges of murder of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

