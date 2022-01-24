Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) The nominations of Yogesh Raj, an accused in the Syana violence case in which a police inspector was killed, and Shribhagwan Sharma aka Guddu Pandit, a two-term MLA, have been rejected, officials said on Monday.

They held inadequate paper work as the reason for the disqualification of the two candidates.

Yogesh Raj had filed his nomination under the name Yogesh Kumar as an independent candidate from the Syana Assembly constituency.

He is one of the accused in the violence that broke out in Syana area of western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in December 2018, during which police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and local resident Sumit had died of bullet injuries.

The violence was triggered after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside Chingrawathi village.

Yogesh was the Bulandshahr unit convener of the Bajrang Dal at the time of the incident but is no longer its member, an office-bearer of the right-wing outfit had told PTI in May last year.

Though Yogesh was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in September 2019, the Supreme Court had on January 3 this year dismissed it.

Pandit, on the other hand, was fielded by the Shiv Sena from the Debai constituency.

A two-term Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Debai -- 2007 and 2012 -- Pandit had recently alleged that though he was keen on contesting on a Samajwadi Party ticket, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Late Kalyan Singh's son Rajveer Singh, a BJP MP from Etah, had used his political power to ensure that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party denied him a ticket.

