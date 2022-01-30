Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections, a notice has been issued against Avtar Singh Bhadana, a candidate from the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, for violating code of conduct and COVID-19 protocols after he was seen conducting a mass campaign in a video on social media, said Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kumar.

"We have received a video that was obtained through social media, in which a candidate from Jewar Vidhan Sabha, Avtar Singh Bhadana could be seen mass campaigning in the Thana Dankaur area under Astoli and prima facie, is showing violation of the code of conduct and COVID-19 protocol," Kumar told ANI.

"In the said case, the report was sent by SHO Dankaur to the Returning Officer Jewar Vidhan Sabha on the same day, January 26, in continuation of which notice has been issued by the Returning Officer, Jewar Vidhan Sabha," he added.

