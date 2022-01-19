New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Wednesday hailed the five-year tenure of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh saying that "Soch imaandar hai, kaam asardaar hai (Intentions are pure, work is effective).

Addressing a press conference after the NDA Uttar Pradesh unit meeting to decide the seat-sharing in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, Nadda said, "Soch imaandar hai, kaam asardaar hai. What we had said, we have done."

Nadda enumerated the developmental work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that the work could be seen. Be it connectivity or investment, the state has improved.

"If we talk about development, it is seen even as optics. Be it road connectivity, metro connectivity or state highways, work has been done at a tremendous pace on the ground in the last five years. Uttar Pradesh has improved in the education field as well, especially in medical education," he said.

"If we talk about investment, today Uttar Pradesh has become a destination for investment. There was a time when the investors were withdrawing their investments. Today they are investing there. It is because of the political environment that has been established in the state," Nadda added.

Stressing on the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP national president said that the common man can live life peacefully now unlike earlier when "there was a nexus between the mafia and the government."

"Law and order has been a big issue in Uttar Pradesh. I always remind people to remember the scenario before five years in the state. There was migration, kidnapping, the mafia of all kinds were active. There was a nexus of mafia and the government. All such things have stopped in the last five years. There is the rule of law. The common man can live peacefully today and work, such is the law and order situation that has been developed in the state in the last five years. What we had said, we have done," he said.

Earlier today, citing Aparna's joining as an example of women's safety in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also said that be it the daughter of former BJP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya who left the party recently and joined the Samajwadi Party, or the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh, both of them feel safe in the BJP.

The BJP has announced that it will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with its NDA allies including Apna Dal and Nishad Party on all 403 Assembly seats.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

