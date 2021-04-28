Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidhyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh, a power sector employees' association, on Wednesday expressed its resentment against the Ghaziabad administration for not providing adequate beds, medicines and oxygen supply to electricity department staff members, who are suffering from coronavirus.

In an online meeting held with office bearers, the members decided to start COVID help desks to facilitate the patients and their families who have quarantined themselves at home.

At present, 39 engineers have been infected with COVID-19 while a lineman and a sub-station attendant have died of the virus in Ghaziabad.

The department is working like 'corona warriors' to ensure 24x7 electricity supply and all ailing employees must be treated as frontline workers, the Sangh's General Secretary Prabhat Singh told PTI.

From the chief to junior engineers, all members raised their voice against the administration in the virtual meeting demanding provision of all medical facilities to sick staff and their families so that they may work to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The office bearers also demanded sanitisation of housing colonies of the employees in Murad Nagar, Kavi Nagar, and Mohan Nagar areas of the district.

