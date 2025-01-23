Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister AK Sharma has said that Prayagraj will get its first super speciality hospital. The Urban Development Department will invest Rs 100 crore to build the facility.

Minister Sharma said that the key decision was made in the state Cabinet meeting held earlier on Wednesday at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The Cabinet has also approved the issuance of municipal bonds for the development of infrastructure facilities for the municipal corporations of Prayagraj, Varanasi and Agra.

A fund worth Rs 50 crore has been issued for all three districts, said the UP minister.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a Cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh and approved significant proposals and schemes for the state.

After the meeting, CM Yogi announced that three medical colleges would be established in Hathras, Kasganj and Baghpat. He added that 62 Industrial Training Institutes and five centres of innovation, invention and training will be established across the state.

The decision to renew Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence and employment policy was made at the meeting. Additionally, to bolster investment in the state, the UP government will announce new incentives.

"Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence and employment policy has completed five years. It will be renewed. New incentives have been announced to attract more investment," Yogi said.

CM Yogi announced the issuing of municipal corporation bonds for Prayagraj, Varanasi and Agra.

"Bonds will be issued in these three important municipal corporations of Prayagraj, Varanasi and Agra. Till now, we have issued bonds of Lucknow and Ghaziabad. Very good results have come out of this. This is an important medium for branding the municipal corporation and for its development and a new vision," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

