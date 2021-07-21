Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 55 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths, taking the number of infections and fatalities to 17,08,005 and 22,739 respectively, an official statement said.

One death each was reported from Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat, according to a statement.

Of the 55 new cases, the maximum of nine cases were reported from Meerut.

In the past 24 hours, 107 patients have recovered from the infection in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 16,84,230.

The active caseload in the state stands at 1,036; the statement said.

So far, over 6.30 crore samples in the state have been tested.

