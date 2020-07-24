Lucknow, Jul 24 (PTI) Tightening its grip over Uttar Pradesh, COVID-19 claimed a record 50 lives in the state on Friday as the deadly virus infected 2,667 people more in the largest single-day spike till date.

Also Read | Calcutta University B.Com Third Semester Results 2020 Declared at wbresults.nic.in.

The COVID-19 death tally stood at 1,298 on Thursday while the total number of cases touched 58,104.

Also Read | Meghalaya to Impose Lockdown in Shillong Agglomeration From Midnight of July 26 Till Midnight of July 29 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

With new cases, the state also witnessed the highest single-day surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally of total COVID-19 cases in UP to 60,771.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Friday said the count of active cases in the state stood at 21,711 on Friday.

As many as 37,712 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged, he said.

He, however, added that as many as 2,712 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The figure 2,712 quoted by Prasad also includes 45 cases reported on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)