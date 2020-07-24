Shillong, July 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday announced that his government will impose lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from midnight of July 26 till midnight of July 29. The decision has been taken to control the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Informing about the imposition of lockdown in Shillong agglomeration, Conrad Sangma took to Twitter and wrote, "Government has decided to impose #lockdown in the Shillong agglomeration from midnight of 26th July 2020 till midnight of 29th July 2020." It is to be known that Shillong is an Urban Agglomeration consisting of Shillong Municipality, Shillong Cantonment and 10 other census towns. Meghalaya to Close All Entry Points of State From July 24 to 31 to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission.

Earlier on July 15, the state government announced that all entry points of Meghalaya will be closed for a week's period between July 24 and 31. CM Sangma, while speaking to reporters, said the restrictions would be strictly enforced. He said that the rationale behind sealing the borders is to prevent COVID-19 infected persons from entering the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data, A total of 534 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Meghalaya, out of which 78 recovered while four died.

