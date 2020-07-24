Kolkata, July 24: The Calcutta University on Friday declared results of third-semester exams for B.Com Honours, General, and Major Courses. The Calcutta University announced B.Com third semester results online at its official website wbresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for Calcutta University's B.Com third semester examination can check their marks using roll number. Calcutta University Distributes Food Items to Slum-Dwellers.

To check results, candidates must visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in. On the homepage, they will find a link that reads "B.Com. Semester-III (Honours & General) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)". Once they click on the link, they will be asked to enter their roll number. Once submitted, the result will appear. Calcutta University Makes Its Archive with Century-old Records Available Online.

How to Check Calcutta University B.Com Third Semester Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “B.Com. Semester-III (Honours & General) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)”.

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in.

Step 4: The results will appear on the display screen.

Step 5: Download the result or take a print out.

Established on 24 January 1857, Calcutta University was one of the first institutions in Asia to be established as a multidisciplinary and Western-style university. It is recognized as a "Five-Star University" and accredited "A" Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

