Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 1,061 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities on Saturday, taking its infection tally to 6,12,351 and the death toll to 8,783.

As per a state government statement, three deaths were reported in Lucknow and one from Allahabad.

Of the fresh cases, 273 were reported in state capital Lucknow, it said.

The statement said 255 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of patients who have recuperated to 5,96,953.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,615, it added.

