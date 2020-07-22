Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 2,308 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 20,825, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference on the coronavirus situation in the state, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said 33,500 persons have so far been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The death toll stands at 1,263 in the state, Prasad said.

"Over 45,650 samples were tested in the state yesterday, over 16 lakhs tests done so far," he said.

Prasad further said that a rapid response team will inspect the homes of patients to access whether they fulfill the condition for home isolation.

"They will also take an undertaking from them. People in home isolation can call 1800-180-5146 for medical advice," he said.

With the spike of 37,724 new cases, India's COVID-19 count stands at 11,92,915 on Wednesday. The total number of cases includes 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, the Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

