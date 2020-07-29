Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 3,383 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to more than 77,000, while 33 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,530.

"There are 29,997 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 45,807 patients have been discharged after treatment,” Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

“The death toll due to the disease has reached 1,530," he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state is 77,334. The figure was 73,951 on Monday.

Prasad said 87,754 samples were tested on Tuesday, and with this, the state has conducted more than 21 lakh tests.

Among those affected with the disease, he said 70.49 per cent are men and 29.51 per cent women.

The official said 14.61 per cent of patients are in the age group of 0-20 years, 49.38 per cent in 21-40 years, 27.83 per cent in 41-60 years and 8.17 per cent in the 60 plus age group.

He said on the basis of alerts generated by Aarogya Setu mobile application, over 5 lakh people were made aware of the disease. Over 1.82 crore houses have so far been surveyed and 7.22 crore people residing there were covered, the official added.

Exhorting people to remain alert and immediately go for testing if they develop symptoms, Prasad said early detection is must to effectively tackle the disease.

