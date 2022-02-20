New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 35.88 per cent, while Punjab reported 34.10 per cent till 1 pm on Sunday in the ongoing phase of the Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, in Uttar Pradesh, Etah witnessed the highest voter turnout of 42.24 per cent followed by Lalitpur (42.12 per cent) and Manpuri (41.14 per cent) till 1 pm.

Kanpur Nagar recorded the lowest percentage of voter turnout of 28.50 per cent. Further, Jhansi saw 32.83 per cent voter turnout.

Meanwhile, Fazilka in Punjab reported 40.59 per cent voter turnout which is the highest. While Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar reported 27.22 per cent voter turnout which is the lowest in Punjab.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election.Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat.

Voting for 117 constituencies in Punjab is underway amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

There are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday. He said that there are 1304 candidates--1209 male, 93 women and two transgenders are in the fray in 117 constituencies spread across 23 districts of the state.

The state is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)