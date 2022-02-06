Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 case tally climbed to 20,41,734 on Saturday with 3,555 fresh infections being detected in the state, while the death toll mounted to 23,303 as 17 more people succumbed to the disease.

Two deaths were reported from Jaunpur, and one each from Lucknow, Jhansi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Prayagraj, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Hardoi, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Aligarh, Ballia, Chandauli, Auraiya and Shrawasti, the state government said in a statement here.

As many as 7,401 more coronavirus patients recuperated from the disease in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,85,926, it said.

There are 32,514 active cases of the disease in the state, the statement said.

So far, over 10 crore samples have been tested for the coronavirus in the state, including more than 1.92 lakh on Friday, it said.

