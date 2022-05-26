Mathura (UP), May 25 (PTI) Safai Karamcharis of the Mathura Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh went on a strike on Wednesday over their various demands, including those related to salary.

"We will not budge until our 11-point demands are met," said a leader of the protesting sanitation workers.

Also Read | Eight Years of Narendra Modi Govt: Delhi BJP Leaders To Take Part in 75 Hours of Outreach Activities.

He claimed that while Safai Karamcharis in other civic bodies are paid wages of 30 days every month, those in Mathura get payment for only 26 days.

Their other major demands included release of salary increment and distribution of uniforms.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains 2022: Milan Subway To Get Underground Water Tank To Deal With Waterlogging.

The civic authorities have declared the strike illegal.

Action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) would be taken against those not joining duty on May 26, Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha said.

"They were invited for a dialogue but, instead of coming for the discussion, they continued shouting slogans outside the office in violation of prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 clamped over a fortnight ago," an official said.

According to officials, while increment of more than 50 per cent of the employees has been cleared, the rest of the files are under process.

They said distribution of uniforms for women employees would start from June 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)