Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): The beautification efforts of Sambhal city in Uttar Pradesh are currently underway. In this efforts the district administration on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive to remove encroachments on roads

The Executive Officer of Sambhal Municipal Council, Mani Bhushan Tiwari detailing the beautification plan with ANI, informed that the demolition drive to remove encroachment was carried out in view of administrations plan to install the statues of great personalities associated with the district

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 20, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The statue of Maharana Pratap will be installed at Chandausi Chauraha and the statue of Lord Parashuram and Ahilyabai Holkar will be installed at Shankar Chauraha and Manokamna Tiraha Park respectively, the officer informed.

"Efforts are underway to beautify Sambhal and the main intersections we have include Chandausi Chauraha, Shankar Chauraha and Manokamna Tiraha Park. We will install statues of great men associated with Sambhal at these three places, Work is going on to widen the roads so that we can install statues there. In view of this, this campaign and marking action is being carried out today, so that whoever has encroached on the public road, around the drains, we intend to widen the city as well as make it free from traffic jams by removing all those encroachments" Mani Bhushan Tiwari said.

Also Read | Chhagan Bhujbal Swearing-In Ceremony: Veteran NCP Leader Takes Oath as Minister in CM Devendra Fadnavis's Cabinet (Watch Video).

Mani Bhushan Tiwari assured that all administration is taking actions as per rules.

He further said that the administration will further take action on the encroachment, "We will remove all these encroachments by giving time through notice to all those people who have made permanent encroachment and will move forward towards beautification of the city," he said.

"These roads come under PWD (Public Work Department) so PWD engineers are measuring the roads and taking action accordingly. They are removing the encroachments on roads which has caused multiple accidents and traffic jams," he added.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Monday upheld the trial court's order to survey the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The petition filed by the Muslim side, seeking to halt the trial court proceedings, was rejected after the court found "no issues with the trial court order" in the ongoing dispute between the Jama Masjid and the Harihar Mandir in the district.

Tensions had erupted in Sambhal after the local court ordered the mosque survey on November 19. Protests against the order led to clashes with the police, resulting in the deaths of four people.

The survey followed a petition filed in the local court, claiming that the site of the mosque was originally a Harihar temple dedicated to Kalki, the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and was demolished in 1526 to construct the mosque. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)