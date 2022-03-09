Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): A 62-year-old watchman was allegedly beaten to death in the Girja Dayal College campus located in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh on late on Tuesday.

The watchman had been identified as Santram. The body of the watchman was found lying in a pool of blood on the college premises.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 75% in 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose of Vaccine, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

"The guard has been murdered by beating, an investigation is being done, it will be revealed soon," said the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh. (ANI)

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Two Arrested for Bid To Sexually Assault Lithuanian National in Nellore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)