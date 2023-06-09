Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the killing of gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, on Friday recreated the crime scene inside the Lucknow court premises where he was shot dead by a man in lawyer's clothes.

SIT member Neelabja Choudhary was also present during the scene recreation exercise, during the course of which, entry of the public was also restricted.

Upendra Kumar Agrawal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law), said that Wazirganj SHO has been appointed as security in-charge in the case, and a high-level probe into the same has been initiated.

"We have formed a team of four officials to be headed by Wazirganj SHO as the main investigator of the case. In addition to this, a separate team has been formed to provide technical assistance in the case," Joint CP Agrawal said while adding that the police will maintain a high level of security on the court premises and make it a model.

Meanwhile, UP Police have registered a case under IPC sections 302, and 307 against the accused, Vijay Yadav.

"Five people were injured in the firing incident, and all of them are out of danger now," Joint CP added.

Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, was a close aide of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, and he was shot dead by a man in lawyer's clothes on the premises of Lucknow's Civil Court on Wednesday.

Jeeva had received multiple bullet injuries and was declared dead after reaching the hospital. The accused, Vijay Yadav, revealed that he was promised money in exchange for the crime, the police had said following his arrest and subsequent questioning. (ANI)

