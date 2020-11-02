Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has busted an IPL betting racket by arresting three bookies from Gorakhpur district, the force said on Monday.

The arrests were made on Sunday and Rs 70,000, five mobile phones, two Aadhaar cards and one PAN card among other items were seized from the accused persons, the STF said

Also Read | How to Change Gmail Theme on Your Smartphone.

Those arrested have been identified as Ravishankar Prasad, Prince Kumar Jaiswal and Ratnesh alias Guddu, all residents of Kushinagar district.

A case has been registered in this regard at Cantonment police station in Gorakhpur, the STF said.

Also Read | Assam: 5 Members of ‘Debt-Ridden’ Family Commit Suicide in Kokrajhar District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)