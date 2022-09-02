Muzaffarnagar (UP) Sep 2 (PTI) A teacher has been booked for allegedly thrashing a 13-year-old student here, officials said on Friday.

The student, who was rushed to the district hospital in a serious condition, was beaten with a stick by the teacher, identified as Ashish Shrivastava, they said.

Also Read | Odisha POCSO Court Judge Subash Kumar Bihari Dies by Suicide at His Official Residence in Cuttack.

Additional District Magistrate Narender Bahadur Singh said following a complaint by the victim's family, the police has booked the teacher who has also been suspended.

Students also held a dharna demanding action against the teacher following the incident.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Serial Killer Arrested for Brutally Killing 3 Watchmen for 'Fame' in Sagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)