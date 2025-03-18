Etawah, Mar 17 (PTI) The body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned while bathing in the Yamuna was recovered after a 30-hour-long search operation here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near the Yamuna River bridge on the Etawah-Gwalior road, under the jurisdiction of the Badpura police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Ganesh Shankar Dwivedi said.

Also Read | No 'Neja Mela' in Sambhal: UP Police Ban Event Organised in Memory of Saiyyad Salar Masud Ghazi (Watch Video).

Krishna (14), son of Dinesh Kumar and a resident of Rajput Colony, had gone to the river with his friend Vivek to bathe. While swimming, Krishna was swept away by the strong current, police said.

A rescue operation was launched with the help of local divers and boatmen, but the boy could not be found.

Also Read | Kupwara Encounter: Pakistani Terrorist Killed in Operation by Joint Security Forces Team in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, a team of PAC battalion divers continued the search operation, and Krishna's body was recovered in the evening, police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)