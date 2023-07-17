Bareilly (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was run over by a train near Pitambarpur railway station, a police official said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday and the deceased was identified as Veer Singh (17), a student of class 11th, police said.

Veer Singh had not told anyone about where he was going on Sunday evening, family members said. Shiv Kumar, uncle of Veer Singh, said he seemed under some stress for the past few days.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said that Veer Singh died after being run over by a train. He said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

