Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A 59-year-old farmer in the neighbouring Shamli district and two other people here died after coming into contact with high-tension wires, police said on Monday.

The farmer, Dureshpal, received an electric shock when he accidentally touched a wire connected to a tube well at his fields.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.

In Muzaffarnagar, Ankit, a resident of Rampuri, was electrocuted while he was connecting an electricity wire with a water cooler. He was taken to the district hospital where he was declared dead, according to police.

Another man in the district, identified as Deen Mohammad, died after accidentally coming into contact with an electric wire in Shahbuddinpur locality, they said.

