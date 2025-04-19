Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Three people were killed and two others were injured following a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Friday evening, police said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagendra Kumar Chaubey, the accident occurred around 5.30 pm.

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse: Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapses in Mustafabad; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

"Two motorcycles collided head-on. The injured were rushed to the hospital. Three people were declared dead by doctors during treatment, and two others have been referred for further medical care," he said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and we are further looking into the incident," he added.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: 2 Minors Among 315 Arrested So Far in Clashes Over Waqf Protest, Report West Bengal Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)