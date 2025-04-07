Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Three suspected vehicle thieves were arrested following an encounter with police in Bareilly's Kotwali area late Saturday night, police officials said on Sunday.

One of the accused, identified as Taslim alias Munna, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act 2025: House of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur President Asker Ali Torched for Supporting Waqf Law (Watch Video).

According to officials, a tip-off was received regarding suspicious activity near the Islamia Ground, where a group was reportedly tampering with registration and chassis numbers of stolen motorcycles.

When a police team reached the location and attempted to apprehend the suspects, one of the accused opened fire in an attempt to flee.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Nagpur: Women From Punjab Forced Into Flesh Trade To Chase Costly Canadian Immigration Dreams, Rescued.

In retaliation, police returned fire, injuring Taslim. His two associates, identified as Imran and Taukib, were also arrested at the scene.

During the subsequent search, police recovered a country-made pistol of .315 bore, two empty cartridges, one live round, nine stolen motorcycles, a scooty, multiple vehicle spare parts, an open engine, tools for altering engine and chassis numbers, and three mobile phones from the accused.

During a press conference, Bareilly SP (City) Manush Parikh said that the accused were part of a vehicle theft ring operating in the region. They were arrested by the joint team of SOG and Kotwali police station after an encounter, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)